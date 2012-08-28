(Corrects month in headline) PARIS, Aug 28 The French housing ministry on Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts in the three months to the end of July 2012. 3 mths to 12 mths to end-July '12 end-July '12 HOUSING APPROVED (total numbers) 131,565 528,891 (y/y pct change) -2.9* +9.0** STARTED (total numbers) 80,973 392,590 (y/y pct change) -9.4* +1.9** Non-housing figures were not published. * May 2012-July 2012 vs. May 2011-July 2011 ** August 2011-July 2012 vs. August 2010-July 2011 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)