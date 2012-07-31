(Corrects month in first paragraph)

PARIS, July 31 The French housing ministry on Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts in the three months to the end of June 2012.

3 mths to 12 mths to

end-June '12 end-June '12 HOUSING APPROVED (total numbers) 118,271 530,371 (y/y pct change) -3.9* +10.1** STARTED (total numbers) 79,826 398,985 (y/y pct change) -11.8* +4.1**

Non-housing figures were not published. * April 2012-June 2012 vs. April 2011-June 2011 ** July 2011-June 2012 vs. July 2010-June 2011 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)