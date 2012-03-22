PARIS, March 22 France will see a slow economic recovery and unemployment will keep rising until the middle of the year, national statistics agency INSEE said on Thursday, less than five weeks from a presidential election.

The European Central Bank injection of a trillion euros of liquidity into the banking system had staved off worst-case scenarios, INSEE said in its latest economic outlook.

"The fever has fallen in the euro zone. The question now is how fast the recovery will be, and it should be quite slow for us," the head of INSEE's economic department Sandrine Duchene told journalists.

INSEE estimated that the euro zone's second-biggest economy would post zero growth in the first three months of the year after outperforming the broader shared currency bloc with growth of 0.2 percent in the final three months of 2011.

It forecast the French economy would grow only 0.2 percent in the quarter running from April through June.

The forecasts paint a bleak outlook as France heads toward a two-round presidential election on April 22 and May 6, with President Nicolas Sarkozy struggling to defend his economic record after five years in office tarnished by weak growth.

The recovery would be too weak to allow net job creations, INSEE said, estimating that the unemployment rate would top 10 percent in the first quarter.

"There's a certain number of factors holding back the recovery - still high prices, oil, persistent financial market tensions, even if they are easing, and budget consolidation, which is weighing on household revenues," Duchene added.

The French government expects gross domestic product to grow 0.5 percent over 2012. However, a government source told Reuters that this figure could be revised upward. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)