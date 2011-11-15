(Adds analysts, details)

By Daniel Flynn

PARIS Nov 15 A rebound in household consumption lifted France's economic growth to a better-than-expected 0.4 percent in the third quarter, after a contraction in the second, but economists warned it was just a lull before a likely return to recession.

Amid concerns the euro zone is slipping towards a new downturn, preliminary figures from France's national statistics agency INSEE showed the region's second largest economy beat analysts' forecasts for growth of 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

Underpinning its performance was a recovery in household consumption, which grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter after a 0.8 percent slump in the previous three months. Unlike export-sensitive Germany, domestic consumption is the motor of the French economy.

Much of the growth here was due to a 0.2 percent rebound in spending on automobiles, which had plunged 11 percent in the second quarter after the end of a government scrappage incentive scheme to protect French automakers.

Energy and water usage also climbed in the third quarter after falling during the previous three months due to mild weather.

But with the worsening euro zone debt crisis weighing on household and business sentiment, plus a tightening of austerity measures by the French government, economists warned the economy was likely to contract in the coming quarters.

"You could call this the lull in the storm," said Marc Touati of Assya Compagnie Financiere. "What's worrying is that industrial investment has started going down, which proves that the virtuous circle of investment, growth and job creation is not working."

"This number is a rest-stop between two falls in GDP. We're not in recession, but we are not far from recession."

Economists pointed to a weak jobs market as the main threat to French growth prospects. Unemployment, running at more than 9 percent, has a strong correlation with household consumption.

Data from INSEE on Tuesday showed that non-farm payrolls were flat in the third quarter, suggesting sustained softness in employment.

Citing a deterioration in the jobs market since June, Barclays Capital said a negative feedback loop was taking hold in France, and predicted a 0.1 percent drop in fourth quarter GDP.

WEAK INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Second quarter GDP was revised down to -0.1 percent from a previous reading of 0.0 percent, principally due to weakness in industrial production, INSEE said. Figures for September, released last week, showed industrial production fell a worse than expected 1.7 percent month-on-month, setting a negative tone for fourth quarter growth.

"We are likely to get something quite a bit worse in the fourth quarter. What we have seen for production in September is not encouraging," said Jean-Louis Mourier, of Aurel BGC.

"The image we will get of the year is one of ups and downs, but the trend from the third quarter will not hold up in the fourth."

Third quarter exports expanded by 0.7 percent, accelerating from a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter, but demand for imports grew faster still as consumption increased, meaning the overall contribution of net exports to growth fell to a slender 0.1 percentage point.

Following destocking by companies in the second quarter, inventories were flat in the third.

With President Nicolas Sarkozy's government intent on meeting an EU deficit target of 3 percent of GDP by 2013 -- having announced last week austerity measures worth 65 billion euros over five years -- economists said any growth in France would have to come from trade, but that appeared increasingly unlikely.

"Foreign demand will be weak as well, as France's main trading partners will probably also see their economies shrink," said Joost Beamont of ABN Amro. "Looking forward, it is likely that this will have been the last bright spot for a while. We expect the economy to shrink in the coming quarters." (Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Evans)