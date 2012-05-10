* Industry output sinks 0.9 pct m/m, 0.1 pct over first
quarter
* GDP data on May 15 likely to show stagnant growth or
contraction
* Hollande under pressure to show he can handle the economy
(Adds economists comments, detail, background)
By Vicky Buffery
PARIS, May 10 Weak industrial output figures for
March on Wednesday added to signs that France's Socialist
president-elect Francois Hollande will inherit a sickly economy
when he takes office next week, supporting his calls for more
policy focus on growth.
Hollande, who has emerged as a figurehead for a fight-back
against German-led austerity in the euro zone, will take power
in the bloc's second largest economy on Tuesday, the same day
that France publishes first quarter economic growth.
Worse-than-expected industrial output figures confirmed
expectations that Hollande, who swept to victory in a closely
fought election on Sunday, will take the helm of a weakening
economy, in contrast with its robust German neighbour.
Statistics agency INSEE said industrial output fell almost
twice as fast as predicted in March> It sank 0.9 percent
compared with a Reuters forecast for a decline of 0.5 percent.
The size of the drop was attributable to temporary factors,
with energy consumption plunging 14.2 percent after February's
cold snap. March's decline in output contributed to an overall
0.1 percent fall over the first three months of the year.
However, following a worse-than-expected drop in consumer
spending in the same month, the data painted a picture of an
economy struggling to gain momentum.
"We are expecting a very light contraction in the French
economy in the first quarter - of the order of 0.1 to 0.2
percent," said Helene Baudchon, economist at BNP Paribas, adding
that France should avoid recession by returning to growth in the
second quarter.
French GDP grew 0.2 percent in the final quarter of last
year, and the Bank of France said on Thursday it expected the
economy to remain flat in the second quarter of this year.
"You can see the glass as half full, that France is holding
up given the weak international situation, or you can see it
half empty, that the total absence of progress over a year is
not good," Baudchon added.
March's weak figure contrasted with a surprise jump in
German industrial output over the same period.
Figures for Italy showed a stronger-than-expected 0.5
percent rise in industry output, but a sharp 2.1 percent slump
over the quarter, suggesting that France is still holding up
better than some of its other euro zone neighbours.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
said on Thursday the growth outlook in the euro zone was
increasingly divergent, with Germany looking more positive while
France and Italy showed signs of sluggish, below-trend activity
.
DEFICIT AUDIT
Hollande takes power at a time of intense uncertainty in the
euro zone, with renewed fears the single currency bloc could
collapse under the weight of its debt and deficit burden as
Greece sinks further into crisis.
His campaign promises to increase spending and challenge
Germany's focus on austerity have made financial markets
nervous, and he will come under close scrutiny in the early days
of his presidency to show he can handle the economy.
Economists are under no illusion as to France's sluggish
growth prospects, with surveys of purchasing managers already
pointing to a weak first quarter and economies across the euro
zone floundering.
What matters is whether Hollande can demonstrate a
commitment to balancing the country's finances, and how he fares
in negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over
integrating pro-growth policies in the fiscal compact.
Hollande has promised to ask the Cour des Comptes - a
quasi-judicial body charged with overseeing state finances - to
conduct a thorough audit of public accounts as soon as he takes
power. Advisers are urging him to use it as a chance to roll
back spending promises he made during his election campaign and
raise taxes.
"Weak growth in the first quarter was already expected, so
it should not worry the markets much, especially after they saw
that France was the only country not to contract in the fourth
quarter," said Jean-Christophe Caffet, economist at Natixis.
"What we must see now is the audit which the Cour des
Comptes will carry out into the French deficit," he said.
Markets remain mindful of the surprise in Spain in February,
when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's audit on taking power
revealed the deficit had been sizeably underestimated.
Meanwhile, Hollande has already begun his drive to persuade
European leaders to shift their policy away from austerity,
meeting European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on
Wednesday. He was scheduled to meet euro group President
Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday.
His first big test as president will come next week shortly
after his inauguration, when he travels to Berlin to meet Merkel
and begin talks in earnest.
