PARIS, June 14 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici stuck on Thursday to his insistence that France can
meet a goal to cut its deficit to within an EU ceiling of 3
percent of GDP in 2013 without large-scale austerity cuts,
despite growing concern over growth.
Moscovici said a 2012 budget adjustment bill to be submitted
to parliament in early July after an in-depth audit of public
finances would seek to raise state revenues through higher taxes
and also seek savings in regular government spending.
The insistence by France's new Socialist government that it
will not stray from deficit targets clashes with a growing
scepticism among analysts that set goals can be met as anaemic
economic growth eats into state revenues.
A presidential source said this week that Paris will not
stray from its goals, noting that any slippage could undermine
French hopes of getting German support for a pro-growth pact it
wants agreed at an end-June European Union leaders summit.
At the same time, President Francois Hollande is also
expected to make a push for more flexibility on deficit-cutting
goals for countries in recession at the June 28-29 summit, set
to focus on deepening financial and fiscal integration to curb
the raging euro zone debt crisis.
"France has made a commitment to its partners to reduce the
deficit to 4.5 percent in 2012 ... and 3 percent in 2013. We
will meet these targets," Moscovici said on France 2 television.
"We can absolutely meet these targets without austerity
measures."
The audit, due to be made public just before the June 28-29
EU summit, is expected to paint a grim picture of public
finances that Hollande could use as justification for a change
of tack, either by restating the timing of deficit goals or by
scaling back spending plans.
An internal government report leaked in the daily Les Echos
this month found the government would need to cut spending by
3.9 billion euros ($4.90 billion) a year to meet budget goals.
Economists close to Hollande say he will push for euro zone
deficit targets to always be stated in structural terms, which
could mean more flexibility on timing during economic downturns.
Such flexibility could end up benefitting France, whose 2
trillion euro economy is set to contract slightly in the second
quarter after flat-lining in the first quarter as consumers and
businesses reined in spending and unemployment hit 10 percent.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin said that well-targetted cost
savings like belt-tightening in local government administration,
could help prevent France falling into the vicious spiral of
austerity cuts and slowing growth that is plaguing Greece, Spain
and Italy.
"We need to bring spending under control, increase state
revenues and start growth policies," he told LCP television.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)