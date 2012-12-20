* Economists say labour reform key to economic revival
* Unions, employers say more talks needed on crucial points
* Hollande pressured from both sides
By Nicholas Vinocur and Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, Dec 20 Negotiations on changes to labour
laws aimed at boosting France's competitiveness will extend into
next year after unions and employers failed to meet a deadline
on Thursday, but both sides said progress had been made.
Socialist President Francois Hollande had urged the two
sides to reach a "historic" deal by Dec. 31 to fix dysfunctions
in the euro zone's second-largest economy: a rigid job market, a
complex labour code and fraught labour relations.
"We made advances and we've decided to meet again on the
10th of January," said Joseph Thouvenel, a negotiator for the
moderate CFTC union.
A deal is seen as central to a wider drive to shore up the
economy, tackling politically explosive social issues that
generations of French leaders have avoided because of the threat
of union-led street protests.
Underscoring the challenges facing Hollande, predictions
released by the INSEE national statistics agency l ate on
T hursday showed France's economy will remain c omatose u ntil mid
20 1 3 while the jobless rate wil l creep up to a 15-year high of
10.9 percent. [I D :nL5E8NK9DQ]
INSEE estimated the economy would shrink in the fourth
quarter of 2012 and grow by 0.1 percent in the first two
quarters of 2013, complicating France's deficit-cutting plans
that are based on a higher growth rate.
To avoid a clash with unions, Hollande has steered clear of
trying to dismantle the 35-hour work week revered by many on the
left. And a government roadmap for the talks made no mention of
the term "flexibility" reviled by hardline unions.
Yet the prospect of a deal by his end-of-year deadline
crumbled as unions rejected a new set of proposals by employers,
saying it did not address their demands for short-term job
contracts to be taxed more heavily than long-term ones.
Late on Thursday, union negotiators said the employers
needed time to review amendments proposed by the unions.
"Beyond the sticking points, we've made amendments of all
the articles that were problematic," said Patrick Pierron,
negotiator for France's largest union, the CFDT.
"Now they need to respond to us on these amendments," he
said. "That's why they're asking for a delay which means they
need more time and they'll come back to us again in January."
DELICATE BALANCE
Talks are still deadlocked over union demands to make hiring
on short-term contracts less attractive for employers by
imposing increased taxes or unemployment contributions.
While nearly four in five workers in France are employed on
iron-clad permanent contracts, the share of those employed on
short-term and temporary contracts is growing as companies turn
to such arrangements to lower labour costs.
"This is a precondition for the CFDT (union) - if it's not
in the text, there will be no CFDT," said Pierron.
The Medef employer umbrella association has so far rejected
the demand, saying small- and medium-sized businesses which tend
to use short-term contracts will suffer disproportionately.
Genevieve Roy, negotiator for the CGPME federation of these
businesses, reiterated her group's opposition to such taxation.
"It's a delicate balance, and finding that balance takes
time," Roy said. "But I have no doubt we'll get there."
Unions are resisting employer calls for more flexible
permanent contracts and for lowering legal barriers to firing,
notably by capping compensation and cutting the time frame for
workers to dispute their dismissal from five years to one.
Some economists say the talks are not ambitious enough, and
will fail both to tackle high labour costs dragging on French
exports and find the best balance between the inflexibility of
permanent job contracts and the insecurity of temporary labour.
If the talks collapse or fail to produce a genuine reform,
Hollande has said the government will impose changes through
legislation to be introduced in parliament in early 2013.
But sending a draft law to parliament without a deal signed
by unions and employers will expose Hollande to criticism from
both trade unions and his left-wing allies.
A negotiator for one of the two hardline unions, who asked
not to be identified, warned any such draft law would be
vehemently opposed by the unions. He hinted they would use all
their means, including calling street protests, to defeat it.
"In that case, we will fight it with all our will," he said.