* France to update growth, deficit fcasts by mid-April

* Moscovici says 'hopes' GDP higher than 0.1 pct

PARIS, April 4 France's economic growth this year may be close to a European Commission forecast of 0.1 percent, lower than a current official view of 0.8 percent, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday .

The Socialist government has said its growth target may be too optimistic and acknowledged it will miss a 2013 goal of bringing its deficit down to 3 percent of output, urging Germany to grant it more time to meet the target.

France's economy, the second largest in the euro zone, shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, official data showed last month, as rampant unemployment weighed on household spending.

"The European Commission... says 0.1 percent (gross domestic product growth) in 2013, I fear that we will not be far from that, I hope it will be more, we are fighting so that it will be more," he told a conference in Paris.

The government is due to present updated growth and deficit forecasts by mid-April as part of a stability plan designed to help France meet its economic targets without extinguishing already weak growth.

The new forecasts are likely to be closer in line with the Commission's more pessimistic view, as President Francois Hollande struggles to reverse a rising trend of unemployment whose level is above a 13-year high.

In early March, France's central bank said it expected economic growth in the first quarter at 0.1 percent, as unemployment dampens consumer spending, which in turn hits state revenues from VAT sales tax.