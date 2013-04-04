* France to update growth, deficit fcasts by mid-April
* Moscovici says 'hopes' GDP higher than 0.1 pct
PARIS, April 4 France's economic growth this
year may be close to a European Commission forecast of 0.1
percent, lower than a current official view of 0.8 percent,
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday .
The Socialist government has said its growth target may be
too optimistic and acknowledged it will miss a 2013 goal of
bringing its deficit down to 3 percent of output, urging Germany
to grant it more time to meet the target.
France's economy, the second largest in the euro zone,
shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, official
data showed last month, as rampant unemployment weighed on
household spending.
"The European Commission... says 0.1 percent (gross domestic
product growth) in 2013, I fear that we will not be far from
that, I hope it will be more, we are fighting so that it will be
more," he told a conference in Paris.
The government is due to present updated growth and deficit
forecasts by mid-April as part of a stability plan designed to
help France meet its economic targets without extinguishing
already weak growth.
The new forecasts are likely to be closer in line with the
Commission's more pessimistic view, as President Francois
Hollande struggles to reverse a rising trend of unemployment
whose level is above a 13-year high.
In early March, France's central bank said it expected
economic growth in the first quarter at 0.1 percent, as
unemployment dampens consumer spending, which in turn hits state
revenues from VAT sales tax.