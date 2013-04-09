* Bank of France forecasts economy grew 0.1 pct in Q1
* Industry, services surveys flag weaker activity
* Trade balance worsens, deficit widest since mid 2012
PARIS, April 9 France's central bank forecast on
Tuesday that the euro zone's second-biggest economy narrowly
averted a recession in the first quarter, though business and
trade date painted a picture of a still struggling economy.
The Bank of France estimated that the 2-trillion-euro
economy posted growth of 0.1 percent in the first three months
of the year, unchanged from its previous call.
If confirmed by official data due in May, the figure would
mean France sidestepped what would have been its third recession
since the 2008-2009 financial crisis after contracting by 0.3
percent in the final quarter of 2012.
Nonetheless, the central bank's monthly business climate
survey, which the forecast was based on, suggested the outlook
for growth remains anaemic, with manufacturing and services
companies reporting weaker activity in March.
The survey found industry sentiment slipped further away
from its long-term average of 100 to 93 from 95 in February
while its services sentiment index slipped to 88 from 89,
hitting its lowest level since July 2009.
Companies are suffering from slumping domestic demand
because consumers are cautious about spending with an
unemployment rate to 10.6 percent, the highest in more than a
decade.
Foreign demand is not picking up the slack.
Customs data published on Tuesday showed the trade deficit
widened to 6 billion euros ($7.81 billion) in February, the
widest gap between exports and imports since June 2012.
The trade deficit, one of the starkest symbols of France's
declining international competitiveness, worsened as exports
dropped 1.9 percent month-on-month and imports fell 0.8 percent.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government has cut
its 2013 growth forecast to about 0.1 percent from a previous
target of 0.8 percent due to the gloomy outlook. Most private
economists consider France will be lucky to post any growth at
all this year.
The feeble growth rate, which has forced the government to
abandon a pledge to cut the public deficit to 3 percent of
output this year, is increasingly straining public finances.
Monthly budget data also published on Tuesday showed the
deficit widened faster in February than a year ago as weak
economic activity weighed on tax revenues.