(Adds more details and context, analyst comment)

PARIS, April 30 French consumer spending fell a bigger-than-expected 0.6 percent in March from February as warmer weather brought down energy usage but was still up 1.6 percent over the first quarter, data released on Thursday by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

Energy spending fell 3.2 percent while spending on consumer durables rose one percent over the month, with spending on cars rising 1.9 percent.

The median forecast from 20 economists polled by Reuters was for a 0.3 percent monthly fall overall after a 0.2 percent rise in February, a slight upwards revision on the initial reading.

Over the first quarter as a whole, consumer durables spending rose 1.8 percent, largely due to car sales, and housing goods spending was up 1.3 percent. Purchases of textiles and leather goods were up 2.8 percent over the first three months.

"The sharp increase in consumption bodes well for GDP growth during the first quarter of the year. The figures support our view that the recovery is likely to have accelerated during the period, boosted by lower oil prices," IHS Economics' Diego Iscaro said.

Data this week showed French consumer confidence rose for the third consecutive month in April to reach its highest in more than five years, although nagging concerns about unemployment meant it was still below the long-term average.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer suggested that growth, which the government expects to hit one percent this year, could rise above 1.5 percent next year and so start to create employment if supported by economic reforms. For full details and data from INSEE: here For consumer spending and morale graphic: link.reuters.com/pef35s (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Louise Ireland)