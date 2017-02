PARIS Jan 10 French economic growth stalled to zero in the fourth quarter of 2011, confirming a slowdown in the euro zone's second-biggest economy, according to a Bank of France survey published on Tuesday.

The central bank's monthly business climate report found that industrial activity improved very slightly in December and its industrial sector sentiment index rose to 96 from 95.

Its index of the service sector climate remained stable at 95.

