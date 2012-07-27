PARIS, July 27 French consumer confidence fell
unexpectedly in July to its lowest level since February in the
face of growing fears about unemployment as a slew of companies
unveil plans for major layoffs, a survey showed on Friday.
The INSEE official statistics office said that its consumer
confidence index fell to 87 in July from 89 a month earlier. The
June figure was also revised down from 90 originally.
The reading, well below the long-term average of 100, fell
short of expectations in a Reuters poll of 16 economists which
had indicated an average forecast of 90.
The survey showed that a rash of headlines about factory
closures and surging unemployment were taking their toll on
consumer morale with the proportion of households reporting it
to be a concern at the highest level since June 2010.
The number of households expecting their personal finances
to get tighter in the months ahead worsened while the number
expecting their economic situation to get tougher rose the most
since November 2007.
France's new Socialist government has made fighting
unemployment a top priority but is struggling to halt a wave of
layoffs in the face of a deteriorating economic outlook.
The nation's biggest carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
announced plans this month to cut 8,000 jobs in France and
companies such as Air France, Alcatel Lucent
and Sanofi also have job cuts in the works.
Unions have warned that up to 75,000 job cuts could be
forthcoming as companies, many of which withheld plans to reduce
their workforce until after elections in May and June, cut
capacity in the face of a European downturn.
The jobless total rose in June for the 14th month running to
hit its highest level in nearly 13 years, according to labour
ministry data on Wednesday.
The consumer confidence figures bode ill for June consumer
spending data due on Tuesday, with economists forecasting an
increase of 0.6 percent on average over the month.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham)