By Leigh Thomas
PARIS Jan 25 The number of people out of work
in France rose by just 300 in December, marking a pause after 19
straight months of larger jumps but still sticking close to its
highest level in almost 15 years.
Labour ministry data showed that the number of registered
job seekers in mainland France stood at 3.133 million after the
marginal increase, leaving the total at what is still the
highest point since January 1998.
The level versus a year ago is up 10 percent.
The halt to the rise in unemployment is the first good news
for President Francois Hollande on one of his toughest fronts
since coming to office in May last year.
The Socialist leader has pledged to reverse the rise in
unemployment before the end of the year even though growth in
the euro zone's second biggest economy has ground to halt.
"This stability is welcome. Nonetheless, it does not mark an
inversion of the unemployment trend," the labour ministry said
in a statement.
The ministry's data is the most frequently reported domestic
jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared according
to International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards nor
expressed as a percentage of job seekers in the work force.
The ILO unemployment rate hit 10.3 percent in the third
quarter, according to the INSEE official statistics agency,
which forecasts it will keep rising through at least mid-2013 to
nearly 11 percent.
Hollande's government hopes to fight unemployment in part
with 100,000 state-sponsored jobs for young people. It also aims
to carry out a major labour market reform allowing employers
more flexibility based on an agreement this month between
employers and unions.