* Tax-free, regulated savings accounts hugely popular

* Rate cut is highly political as savers get pinched

PARIS, July 12 French savers could see their interest rates cut again to encourage lending to businesses and other investments such as shares if the finance ministry accepts a new proposal from the central bank.

The Bank of France recommended on Friday that the interest rate paid by so-called Livret A accounts be cut to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent to reflect lower inflation, ease a squeeze on banks, and support the flow of credit to the economy.

The proposal is politically sensitive because the tax-free accounts are highly popular with the French.

Deposits reached a record high of 262.1 billion euros in May after the government raised the raised the cap on how much can be held in the accounts to 22,950 euros ($29,900) in January.

Data on Thursday showed French consumer price inflation was 0.2 percent in June and just 1 percent annually, far below the current interest rate on the Livret A.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile prices, seasonal variations and the impact of fiscal measures, was just 0.3 percent year-on-year, the lowest since records began in 1991.

The finance ministry, which could rule in the next few weeks, usually follows the central bank's recommendation - as it did in February, when Livret A rates were cut from 2.25 percent - but can overrule it to preserve savers' buying power.

The euro zone's second-largest economy slid into recession in the first three months of 2013 after purchasing power fell for the first time in nearly 30 years last year.

Central bank governor Christian Noyer and commercial banks have said the high-interest accounts discourage savers from buying stocks or putting their money into other investments that could help finance businesses.

Money deposited in the Livret A is collected by retail banks, which receive a fee but then hand most of the cash over to state lender Caisse des Depots for investment in public projects, mainly social housing.

Some 63.3 million Livret A accounts were held in France at the end of last year. People are limited to single account, although some are thought to hold more than one illegally. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)