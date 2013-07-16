PARIS, July 16 France will reduce tax rebates on biofuels, spend less on apprenticeship and cut down family benefits as part of a 3-billion-euro plan to target wasteful subsidies the government will announce on Wednesday.

The plan is one of the first concrete steps in a process to simplify the French administration and the subsidies it hands out, but still a drop in the ocean for a country with one of the highest levels of public spending in the developed world.

It will be accompanied by dozens of measures meant to make life easier for businesses and people by cutting red tape, including making it cheaper to register a business and extending the validity date of national identity cards, officials in Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said.

With public spending close to 57 percent of growth domestic product, France is second only to Denmark in the OECD group of industrialised countries, at a time when its economy is stagnant, unemployment grows and factories lose competitiveness.

Progressively cutting down tax rebates on crop-based biofuels, as well as tax rebates on fuel for a number of businesses, excluding road freight business, will be one of the most controversial measures in the government's plan, and could anger farmers, in particular.

This happens as the European Union is stepping up efforts to limit the use of crop-based biofuels, increasingly seen as doing the planet more harm than good.

The 3-billion-euro plan, about half of which is based on reducing spending and half on scrapping tax rebates, is part of the government's efforts to find 20 billion euro in spending cuts and tax hikes to reduce the public deficit next year.

Half of the plan, or 1.5 billion euros, will come from reviewing subsidies to businesses, which Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said last month reached about 100 billion euros for some 6,000 different type of subsidies.

Another 1 billion euro will come from already announced cuts in tax breaks for rich households and half a billion from reviewing subsidies to apprenticeship. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Ron Askew)