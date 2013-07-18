(Adds that Hollande plans to meet with bankers on Friday)
PARIS, July 18 France on Thursday cut the
interest rate on hugely popular tax-free savings accounts for
the second time this year in view of falling inflation, but
limited the reduction to protect savers' purchasing power.
The politically sensitive cut in returns on the accounts
comes as consumer morale sits at record lows, jobless numbers at
all-time highs and as the economy is stagnating.
Some 63.3 million of the so-called Livret A accounts were
held in France at the end of last year - almost the same number
as the population, although some are thought to hold more than
one account illegally.
The Bank of France had recommended that the interest rate
paid on so-called Livret A accounts be cut from 1.75 percent to
1.25 percent as of Aug. 1. Strictly applying the rules for
calculating the rate based on inflation would have meant a cut
to 1.0 percent.
"The measure we are taking today aims to support the buying
power of people on low incomes," Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici told journalists.
President Francois Hollande has been pushing savers to use
Livret A accounts and has raised the limit savers can invest by
50 percent to 22,950 euros per account.
This has been a key cause of friction with commercial banks
who say the high-interest accounts discourage savers from buying
stocks or putting their money into other investments that could
help finance businesses.
Retail banks have to hand most of the cash deposited in
Livret A over to state lender Caisse des Depots (CDC) for
investment in public projects, which the banks say makes it
tougher to comply with tougher capital rules.
Hollande has invited bankers including Credit Agricole
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet, also head of the
French Banking Federation, to a meeting on Friday amid reports
the government is preparing to transfer 25 billion euros of
state-guaranteed savings to banks.
Moscovici declined to comment on the reports directly but
said the ministry was working on "a reform of regulatory savings
which, taking into account the liquidity ratios that apply to
the banks, will allow them to find additional funds."
Deposits in the tax-free accounts hit a record high 262.1
billion euros ($343 billion) in May after the government raised
the cap on the accounts to 22,950 euros in January.
Moscovici also said the CDC state lender would cut long-term
lending rates for local authorities' infrastructure projects to
2.25 percent from 3.05 percent for a year from August.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Leigh Thomas)