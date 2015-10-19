UBI CEO says Italian banking M&A not over, lender is an aggregator-Euromoney
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
PARIS Oct 19 French President Francois Hollande on Monday predicted growth of 1.1 percent in 2015.
The government's official 2015 growth forecast is 1.0 percent.
"Europe is getting better, France too. We are going to achieve 1.1 percent growth, more even," Hollande said in an interview on RTL Radio, although he acknowledged that such a level of growth was "not sufficient". (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
LONDON, March 23 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.