PARIS Oct 28 French industry plays a bigger role in the euro zone's second-biggest economy than previously thought, the national statistics agency INSEE said in a study that casts a new light on its much-lamented decline.

Under traditional accounting methods, industry generates less than 15 percent of economic activity in France, making it the least industrialised advanced country apart from Luxembourg and Greece, according to OECD data. data.oecd.org/chart/4o3I

That has been the source of much angst among policymakers and business leaders concerned that the country is losing its industrial prowess.

In its study, INSEE said that industry, and to a lesser extent construction, played a bigger role in private sector activity when taking into account that firms put services supporting those sectors in separate legal entities.

As a result, where manufacturing generated 24.4 percent of private sector activity in 2011 using traditional accounting methods, it was responsible for 27.5 percent when all of firms subsidiaries were consolidated into one group.

"The industrial sector is much bigger when activities serving industry are attributed to it," INSEE's head of sector analysis Elisabeth Kremp told journalists.

Companies' contribution to economic output is typically tallied based on firms as legal entities.

That does not necessarily reflect the fact that many large industrial groups put activities like finance operations or research and development in separate subsidiaries, which inflates the role of services in the overall economy.

As a result, when firms are looked at consolidating their subsidiaries, not only do industrial groups play a bigger role but they employ more people and export more.

INSEE said its study was part of a broader drive among European stats agencies to look at companies in terms of their economic activity rather than as legal entities.

Fears that France had lost its industrial eminence helped convince Socialist President Francois Hollande to launch a 40 billion euro ($44 billion) payroll tax credit scheme in 2013 aimed at restoring French firms' competitiveness.

In a separate study, INSEE said that the scheme had largely helped stop a steady deterioration in corporate profit margins seen beforehand.

($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)