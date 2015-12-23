PARIS Dec 23 French consumer spending fell the most in nearly two years in November as unseasonably warm weather held back energy and clothing purchases, official data showed on Wednesday.

Despite a much worse than expected reading, there was little sign that the Nov. 13 attacks by Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris had put consumers off making purchases.

The INSEE statistics agency said consumer spending dropped 1.1 percent last month from October, confounding the average of economists' expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.

The decline was the steepest since January 2014 and exceeded by a wide margin even the lowest forecast - for a drop of 0.5 percent - in a Reuters poll of nine economists.

INSEE put the decrease down to a 5.6 percent plunge in energy consumption and a drop of 4.7 percent in new clothing purchases with temperatures unusually high for November.

Apart from those two items, which together make up 28 percent of overall consumption, spending was largely stable or increased in November.

Though the figures suggest a limited impact from the Paris attacks that left 130 people dead, they bode ill for fourth-quarter growth as December has also been unseasonably warm.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter largely because of household spending increasing at the same rate, INSEE said in a separate GDP report on Wednesday, confirming initial estimates.

Falling energy prices helped boost consumers' purchasing power by 0.9 percent though the data suggested households squirreled away some of the gains, with the savings rate rising to 15.5 percent, the highest since the second quarter of 2012.

INSEE said low energy prices also benefitted corporate profit margins, which rose to 31.2 percent, the highest level since early 2011, though gains were kept in check by higher wages amid stagnating productivity in the quarter.

INSEE forecast last week that the economy would eke out 0.2 percent growth in the final quarter of the year, estimating that the impact of the Paris attacks would be brief.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ralph Boulton)