PARIS, March 17 France's economy is on course to grow by 0.4 percent in both the first and second quarters of 2016, pushing unemployment just below the psychologically important threshold of 10 percent, the INSEE official statistics office said on Thursday.

In its quarterly economic outlook, INSEE said economic growth would benefit from a rebound in household spending in the first half of the year after warm temperatures kept heating costs down at the end of 2015, while the shock of the November Islamist attacks in Paris had also weighed on consumers.

"By mid-year, if our forecasts are borne out, we'll have as much growth for 2016 as we had for all of 2015," INSEE head of economic forecasting Vladimir Passeron told journalists.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew by 1.1 percent last year and the Socialist government is hoping it will reach 1.5 percent this year, the minimum that economists say is necessary to get unemployment falling.

INSEE estimated that job creation would slow to a little more than 30,000 in both the first and second quarters as the number of people on state-funded job contracts peaked.

Nonetheless, the unemployment rate for mainland France would dip below 10 percent for the first time in two years, albeit only to 9.9 percent, offering President Francois Hollande some relief.

The deeply unpopular Socialist president has said he would not seek a second term in a presidential election now little more than a year away unless he gets unemployment falling.

The still-high level of unemployment, along with low energy prices, will keep a lid on inflationary pressures. INSEE forecast 12-month inflation to remain slightly negative until at least mid-year after dipping below zero in February.

A payroll tax cut scheme and other tax breaks will help lift corporate profit margins to 32.5 percent in the first half of this year, reaching the highest level since the start of the global financial crisis in late 2008, INSEE said.

That will in turn help underpin growth in corporate investment, which is seen rising by 0.7 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months and by 0.8 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose and Gareth Jones)