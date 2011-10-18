PARIS Oct 18 French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said on Tuesday that France's AAA credit rating was not
threatened as the country was enacting defict-cutting measures,
while warning that a GDP growth target of 1.75 percent for 2012
was probably too high.
"It (France's AAA credit rating) is not in danger because...
we will even be ahead of schedule on passing deficit reduction
measures," Baroin said on France 2 television.
Asked if France's GDP growth target of 1.75 percent for 2012
would have to change in light of weak economic prospects, he
added: "It is probably too high compared to the development of
the economic situation, we will not adapt it today."
"We will adapt it, that much is clear."
Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on
France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs
for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members
stretch its budget too much.
The warning comes as European Union leaders are discussing
measures to protect the region's financial system from an
expected Greek debt default. Those measures should include
injection of capital into banks with exposure to Greek debt.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Kim Coghill)