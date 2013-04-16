BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
PARIS, April 16 The French economy could contract this year and grow by less than planned in the following four years, the country's new fiscal watchdog said on Tuesday, a day before the government publishes a new multi-year deficit-cutting plan.
The government is basing its fiscal programme on growth forecasts of 0.1 percent of GDP for this year, 1.2 percent next year and 2 percent on average in 2015-2017, but the oversight body saw risks linked both to the economic outlook in Europe and weak domestic demand.
"The High Council therefore considers that a slight contraction of GDP in 2013 and growth well below 1.2 percent in 2014 cannot be ruled out," it said in a report.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare encountered resistance on Tuesday from party conservatives who said draft legislation emerging in the U.S. House of Representatives would not reduce the cost of healthcare.