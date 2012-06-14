PARIS, June 14 France will meet a goal to cut
the public deficit to within an EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross
domestic product in 2013 and can do so without imposing
large-scale austerity cuts, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said on Thursday.
Moscovici said a 2012 budget adjustment bill to be submitted
to parliament in early July after an indepth audit of public
finances would focus on raising revenues, mainly through higher
taxes and in part through savings in government spending.
"France has made a commitment to its partners to reduce the
deficit to 4.5 percent in 2012 ... and 3 percent in 2013. We
will meet these targets," Moscovici said on France 2 television.
"We can absolutely meet these targets without austerity
measures."
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by James Regan)