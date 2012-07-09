PARIS, July 9 The Bank of France stuck with a forecast on Monday for a 0.1 percent contraction in the euro zone's second largest economy in the second quarter after it posted zero growth in the first three months of the year.

The central bank also said its business sentiment indicator for France's industrial sector eased to 91 in June from 92 in May with a decline in the auto industry offset by an improvement in pharmaceuticals and the agro-food industry.

The Bank of France's business sentiment indicator for the services sector fell to 90 from 92 with demand broadly lower. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham)