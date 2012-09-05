PARIS, Sept 5 The French government has no
current plan to revise its 2013 economic growth forecast of 1.2
percent, government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said on
Wednesday despite widespread expectations that a downwards
adjustment is all but inevitable.
"At the moment a revision of the growth forecast has not
been planned," she told journalists after a weekly cabinet
meeting. "For the moment a revision is not on the agenda."
Private economists widely expect the government to have to
lower its current 2013 growth forecast when it presents its
budget bill at the end of this month.
With the economic outlook deteriorating, Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault has said that a revision might be necessary.