BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PARIS Jan 14 France expects to broadly meet its 2012 public deficit target of 4.5 percent of economic output even if the central government deficit was slightly more than expected, the finance ministry said on Monday.
The central government deficit came in at 87.2 billion euros ($116 billion), according to provisional figures. That was a billion euros more than the 86.2 billion euros foreseen in the last budget bill.
"This result broadly confirms the 2012 public deficit forecast for 4.5 percent of GDP with a slight downside risk," the finance ministry said in a statement.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.