PARIS Jan 25 The number of people out work in
France rose by just 300 in December, marking a pause after 19
straight months of larger jumps but still stuck close to its
highest in almost 15 years.
Labour ministry data showed that the number of registered
job seekers in mainland France stood at 3.133 million after the
marginal increase, leaving the total at what is still the
highest level since January 1998.
The labour ministry data is the most frequently reported
domestic jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared
according to International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards
nor expressed as a percentage of job seekers in the work force.