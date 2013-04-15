PARIS, April 15 France's 2014 budget will include an increase in the tax burden of 0.2 to 0.3 percent of gross domestic product and focus a bigger share of fiscal tightening on public spending cuts, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

"In 2013 we a had a proportion of two-third in taxes and one-third in savings (in public spending) ... In 2014 it will be the opposite, we will focus on spending cuts," Moscovici told France Inter Radio, two days ahead of the publication of a revised multi-year fiscal plan.

He said the only tax increase hitting households next year would be an already announced increase in sales tax (VAT).

In total, the increase of the tax burden in 2014 will be in the region of 6 billion euros, he said.