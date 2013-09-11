PARIS, Sept 11 France is to trim its growth
forecast for 2014 from 1.2 percent to 0.9 percent and hike its
budget deficit projections for this year and next, reflecting a
slower-than-hoped recovery, Les Echos newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
The widely expected new forecasts, revised from April, put
the government's projections more in line with those of the
European Commission and the bulk of independent economists.
France will thus be taking adavantage of an extra two years
given by the EU to rein in its deficit to below 3 percent of
output.
The new figures come as part of the 2014 budget plan. The
government is also expected to confirm in a news conference
later on Wednesday that it would curtail its plans for a new
round of tax increases next year and rely more on savings.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)