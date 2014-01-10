PARIS Jan 10 The French economy rebounded in
the final quarter of the year with growth of 0.5 percent from
the previous three months, the central bank estimated on Friday.
If confirmed, that would mark a strong pick-up from the
third quarter when the euro zone's second-biggest economy
contracted 0.1 percent.
The INSEE official statistics agency is due to give its
preliminary growth reading on Feb. 14, but it estimated last
month that the economy grew 0.4 percent in final quarter.
The Bank of France gave its third and final estimate for
fourth-quarter growth, which was unchanged from the previous
projection, in its monthly business survey.
It showed morale in the industrial sector eased back to its
long-term average of 100 last month from 101 in November while
morale in the services sector was unchanged at 92, the central
bank said.
