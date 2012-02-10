* December industrial output falls more than expected

* Central bank sees economy skirting a recession

* Growth and jobs at core of presidential election

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Feb 10 Limp industrial output in December supported signs the worst may be over for France's economy, keeping intact hopes that the country may avert a recession ahead of a presidential election in which jobs and growth will take centre stage.

Friday's worse than expected 1.4 percent dip in production supported expectations that gross domestic product may have shrunk in the last quarter of 2011, while recent business sentiment surveys have pointed to a gradual recovery.

With the euro zone's debt crisis also having entered a calmer period, some economists are reconsidering forecasts that the region's second biggest economy is in a short, shallow recession - a stance echoed by Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer.

"We are not in a soft recession, we're in a flat period," Noyer told Europe 1 radio on Friday. "We already have signs that things are going to take off again."

With unemployment claims running at an over 12-year peak and the trade deficit at record highs, President Nicolas Sarkozy is battling to restore voter confidence in his economic credentials as he prepares to seek a second term in a two-round presidential election that kicks off on April 22.

Bank of France data on Friday showing the current account deficit widened in December offered further evidence of the country's waning international competitiveness.

The bank estimated earlier this week that the economy will stagnate in the first three months of the year with zero growth, basing its forecast on its monthly business sentiment surveys, which pointed to a stabilisation of industrial activity in January and a mild decline in services.

INVESTMENT HOPES

Friday's industrial production figures from the INSEE national statistics office showed output fell 1.4 percent in December from November, when it had risen 1.1 percent.

The readout was worse than economists' average forecast for a decline of only 0.8 percent, according to a poll by Reuters with estimates ranging from -1.5 percent to 0.5 percent.

But French industrial firms plan to increase their investment spending by seven percent this year, according to a quarterly survey from INSEE released on Thursday.

That more positive outlook chimes in with cautious signs of improvement in business and consumer confidence since the start of the year, following a massive infusion of ECB liquidity into Europe's banking system in December and hopes Greece can get its debt under control.

"Given recent signs of recovery in business surveys, we expect that France will most likely avoid recession," Unicredit economist Tullia Bucco said.

After years of decline and job-shedding, France's manufacturing sector is shaping up to be a hot topic with Sarkozy angling to rush through a cut in firms' social welfare contributions to make them more competitive internationally, financing the move with an unpopular rise in VAT sales tax.

His Socialist challenger and pollsters' favourite, Francois Hollande, wants instead to foster investment by setting up a new public industrial bank and raising the limits on tax-free, state-regulated savings accounts to mobilise more funds for lending for small and innovative firms. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by John Stonestreet)