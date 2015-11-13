* Difficult for French firms to sack full-time staff
* Four in five new hires on short-term contracts
* Experts say this a drag on productivity
* Italy and Spain have loosened labour laws
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 13 Pressure is mounting on the French
government to reform strict labour laws as evidence suggests
they are deterring companies from hiring full-time staff and
could act as a brake on the country's sluggish economic
recovery.
It can be extremely difficult to dismiss permanent workers
in France - the process can take years as companies must take
cases through labour courts, and often involves compensation
payouts. Four out of five new hires in the country this year
have been on short-term contracts.
Such temporary status is a drag on worker motivation and
company productivity, according to Stefano Scarpetta, director
of employment, labour and social affairs at the Paris-based
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
It needlessly increases employee turnover and reduces the
incentive to invest in training, he said.
When 24-year-old Marine from Marseille landed a job at a big
cosmetics company in Paris last year, she thought she had made
it. But on arriving, her employer was unwilling to give her a
permanent job - and the precarity of the one-year contract she
got instead made landlords unwilling to rent her a flat.
In the end, she used a forged ID to pretend she was a
student and, with her parents as guarantors, found a studio in
the Paris suburb of Levallois.
"I don't even feel guilty because I pay my rent, and I know
there will never be a problem for that," said Marine, who did
not want her surname published because of her rental situation.
Her fixed-term contract is called a CDD - Contrat à Durée
Déterminée. She would prefer to have a CDI, or Contrat à Durée
Indéterminée - a full-time job. In 1982, 95 percent of the
French workforce had a CDI. By 2012 it was only 86.5 percent,
and for the under-25s, 48 percent.
The OECD's Scarpetta said southern European countries whose
labour market rigidity was dragging on economic growth had made
reforms to address the issue. "Now it's up to France to see
whether it wants to follow, because the risk is that they are
the one lagging behind."
The inflexibility of France's labour market is one factor
capping the country's growth at 1.5 percent over the medium
term, debt rating agency Moody's said in its decision to
downgrade France in September.
French unions and leftist politicians, however, say moves to
loosen labour rules have increased poverty and inequality in
countries like Germany and Britain, simply creating more
low-paid, part-time jobs as well as "zero-hour contracts" where
an employer has no obligation to provide any work.
ITALY, SPAIN
In Italy, the government earlier this year eased firing
restrictions for large firms earlier this year, introduced an
open-ended contract in which rights gradually increase with
seniority and offered temporary tax breaks for companies that
hire workers on permanent contracts.
Although it is still early days, the first batch of data
seems promising. The share of new hires on temporary contracts
dropped to 67.8 percent in Italy in the second quarter, from
68.6 percent a year ago.
In France, by contrast, the latest data available show an
increase in new hires on CDD contracts, to 85.3 percent in the
first quarter from 84.4 percent over the same period a year ago.
Italian trade unions and other critics, however, say firms
in the country are simply taking advantage of the temporary tax
breaks, and question whether the trend will continue.
Successive Spanish governments have also changed laws in the
past five years to reduce the cost of firing employees on
permanent contracts, depending on the economic circumstances of
the company - and the labour issue will be a central one in a
general election next month.
Spain's unemployment rate dropped from 22.9 percent in March
to 21.6 percent in September, according to OECD data, while
Italy's fell to 11.8 percent from 12.5 percent. In France, the
rate rose to 10.7 percent from 10.3 percent in the same period.
It is not clear exactly what the main factors behind the
movements are, however, and both Italy and Spain's economies
suffered a bigger hit than France during the debt crisis so are
in rebound mode.
But six years into a recovery, France is one of only four EU
countries where unemployment has not fallen over the past year.
TEMP TRAP
It takes, on average, 15 months for French labour courts to
issue their first ruling if a worker challenges a dismissal -
and with a 65 percent appeal rate, most of these cases take
almost three years in total to be resolved. And when judgement
finally comes, courts rule against employers in around seven in
10 cases, according to ministry of justice data.
But the job security of a CDI holder, hard won over the
post-war period, is held dear by the traditional left of the
ruling Socialist Party. That faction, along with many in the
trade union movement, welcomed a decision by the constitutional
earlier this year to block a government move to cap the amount
of compensation workers can win in unfair dismissal cases.
Fabrice Angeli, a representative of France's largest union
CGT, said the terms of CDIs must not be watered down. "Workers
need stability. It doesn't mean they have to stay in the same
company all their life," he added.
CDDs are also a less effective stepping stone to a more
permanent jobs in France than their equivalents in other
countries. Only 20 percent of French temporary workers in 2008
had moved into full-time permanent contract by 2011. According
to OECD figures that is a worse record than in Spain, Italy or
Portugal, and compares with about 50 percent in Britain.
Economists say such temporary jobs can trap people, with
companies renewing them for the maximum 18-month duration and
then hiring another candidate on another short-term contract
rather than turn them into permanent jobs.
The rigidity has also made France less able to rebound
following the global financial crisis, they say.
"This lack of fluidity contributes to the French labour
market's low capacity to absorb shocks as well as to the
development of unemployment," said Helene Baudchon, France
Economist at BNP Paribas.
Meanwhile French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, from a
centrist background and a relative youngster himself at 37, said
this week that he planned to resubmit his compensation cap plan.
"I hope it will be implemented as soon as possible, whatever
bill it's in."
