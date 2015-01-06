PARIS Jan 6 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Germany to invest more, saying both Berlin and Paris need to go much further together to revive economic growth in Europe.

Macron's comments to Les Echos daily came before a planned meeting between French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday in Strasbourg.

"We want to convince our German partner that France and Germany must go much further together for Europe's revival," Macron said, adding that France was doing its part in carrying out economic reforms.

"Germany, for its part, must invest much more. It has an urgent responsibility to do it, like France has an urgent responsibility to drive reforms."

France has come under pressure from its partners in the euro zone to observe rules limiting government deficits and debt. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage)