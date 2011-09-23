PARIS, Sept 23 The French state statistics body INSEE released the following data on Friday for business morale.

BUSINESS CLIMATE April 11 May 11 Jun 11 Jul 11 Sept 11 France Composite 109 108 109 105 97

Industry 109 106 110 105 99

Wholesale trade - 107 - 105 99

Building 102 102 103 103 102

Retail trade 106 106 105 102 92

Services 108 107 107 103 95 Turning point indicators France 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 -1.0

Industry 0.1 -0.4 0.7 -0.6 -1.0

Wholesale - 0.3 - -0.4 -1.0

Building 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.3 -0.7

Services 1.0 1.0 0.6 -1.0 -1.0

MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY Avg May 11 Jun 11 Jul 11 Sept 11 Composite business 100 106 110 105 99 climate Recent past output 5 19 28 15 6 Finished product stock 13 -1 0 1 11 Overall orders and demand -17 -9 -3 -10 -17 Foreign orders and demand -12 -3 2 -5 -11 Personal business outlook 5 9 16 6 4 General business outlook -8 15 13 3 -29

The composite index gauges business cycle sentiment by combining the survey's seven main components: stocks, past production levels, total and foreign order book levels, personal price and production outlooks and views on general production.

A positive figure shows the percentage points by which the percentage of respondents saying things had improved or risen outnumbered the percentage saying things had worsened or fallen. (Reporting By Paris newsroom)