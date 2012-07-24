July 24 The French statistics institute INSEE released the following data for business morale on Tuesday. MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY Apr 2012 May 2012 Jun 2012 Jul 2012 Composite business climate 95 93 91 90 Recent past output -3 -3 -7 -9 Finished product stock 10 12 11 11 Overall orders and demand -22 -29 -33 -30 Foreign orders and demand -25 -28 -30 -37 Personal business outlook -3 -2 -5 -8 General business outlook -21 -30 -35 -45

The composite index gauges business cycle sentiment by combining the survey's seven main components: stocks, past production levels, total and foreign order book levels, personal price and production outlooks and views on general production.

Each component is calculated by subtracting the percentage of survey respondents with a negative opinion from the percentage of respondents with a positive opinion. MORALE DATA FOR ALL INDUSTRIES Apr 2012 May 2012 Jun 2012 Jul 2012 France composite 95 91 89 87

Industry 95 93 91 90

Wholesale trade - 93 - 95

Building 99 97 97 95

Retail trade 97 92 95 89

Services 92 89 87 87 TURNING POINT INDICATORS France composite -0.6 -0.7 -1.0 -1.0

Industry 0.0 -0.9 -0.9 -0.8

Wholesale trade - -0.5 - -0.6

Building -0.9 -1.0 -0.9 -1.0

