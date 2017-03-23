PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence. Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107. In the dominant services sector, the index was stable at 104, while the composite index edged down one point to 104, although the previous month's reading was revised up one point. The following are the main figures published by INSEE. Although the composite business sentiment index is broader-based, industry morale is more closely followed by economists. March 17 Feb 17 Jan 17 Dec 16 France composite 104 105 104 105 Industry 104 107 106 106 For business morale details from INSEE: link.reuters.com/pav79t For industry morale details from INSEE: link.reuters.com/raw62v For a graphic: link.reuters.com/nut32t (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)