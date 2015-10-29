PARIS Oct 29 France can manage economic growth of 1.6-1.7 percent or more next year provided it pushes on with labour and other reforms, Christian Noyer, an outgoing member of the ECB's governing council, said on Thursday.

The French government's official 2016 GDP growth forecast is for 1.5 percent.

"The world economy is getting better, the French economy is starting to get better," he said on Europe 1 radio. "Next year, we should be able to accelerate (French growth). We'll do without doubt 1.6, 1.7 percent growth, maybe better if we accelerate reforms."

Noyer, a Frenchman, is also stepping down as Bank of France governor and handing his place in both institutions to successor Villeroy de Galhau.

He also said the country could bring unemployment down to 7 percent from 10 over the coming few years provided the reforms were pushed through.