PARIS Oct 29 France can manage economic growth
of 1.6-1.7 percent or more next year provided it pushes on with
labour and other reforms, Christian Noyer, an outgoing member of
the ECB's governing council, said on Thursday.
The French government's official 2016 GDP growth forecast is
for 1.5 percent.
"The world economy is getting better, the French economy is
starting to get better," he said on Europe 1 radio. "Next year,
we should be able to accelerate (French growth). We'll do
without doubt 1.6, 1.7 percent growth, maybe better if we
accelerate reforms."
Noyer, a Frenchman, is also stepping down as Bank of France
governor and handing his place in both institutions to successor
Villeroy de Galhau.
He also said the country could bring unemployment down to 7
percent from 10 over the coming few years provided the reforms
were pushed through.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)