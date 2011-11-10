PARIS Nov 10 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Thursday that he did not see France's economy entering a recession but rather a slowdown in activity, after a week of poor economic indicators.

"Our outlook is not for France to enter a recession, but a stagnation in activity," Noyer told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview released on Thursday, adding that business and household confidence had recently stabilised and the supply of credit remained normal.

"It's difficult to make long-term forecasts but everything will depend on the capacity of euro zone countries to restore confidence," he said, adding that he expected market sentiment towards Italy to improve once the political situation there stabilised.