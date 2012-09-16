UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PARIS, Sept 16 France's economic growth will improve gradually in 2013, but will remain "considerably below" 1 percent, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said in an interview to appear in Les Echos on Monday.
Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Board of Governors, said the outlook for the crisis-hit euro zone had brightened after the ECB's unveiling of its unprecedented bond-buying plan and a legal green light for Germany to ratify the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
However, weak French growth in 2012 would have a knock-on effect on the outlook for 2013.
"We can reasonably expect a gradual turnaround in growth in 2013, with an average that should remain considerably below 1 percent, given the lack of a growth overhang at the end of 2012," Noyer told Les Echos.
He also said German concerns about the inflationary impact of the ECB's bond-buying plan were overdone, as the central bank would "sterilise" the bond purchases by removing the additional cash from the system.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts