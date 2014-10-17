PARIS Oct 17 Proposed French economic reforms could boost the country's average growth by 0.3 percentage points per year over five years, the OECD said on Friday.

Over 10 years, the increase could reach 0.4 percentage points, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report ahead of a visit by President Francois Hollande.

However, the OECD added that the growth boost depended on quick implementation of the proposed reforms, which include phasing out 30 billion euros ($38.46 billion) in payroll tax on companies.

(1 US dollar = 0.7801 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)