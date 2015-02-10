(Adds details)
PARIS Feb 10 French industrial production rose
by 1.5 percent in December from November on stronger output in
the energy and transport sectors, data from the INSEE official
statistics agency showed on Tuesday, an upbeat signal ahead of
fourth quarter GDP data.
INSEE said the forecast-beating rise came after a revised
0.2 percent fall in the previous month and a 0.4 percent drop
over the past three months. Production in the manufacturing
sector rose by 1.2 percent after a 0.5 percent fall in November.
A Reuters poll of 26 economists on industrial output had an
average forecast of 0.4 percent with estimates ranging from -0.2
to 1.2 percent.
BNP Paribas economist Dominique Barbet said the strong
figures made it more likely that the French economy had grown
slightly in the fourth quarter, versus a forecast for flat
growth. "Looking forward the December production gain sets a
positive tone for 2015 growth," he said in a research note.
INSEE said the rise was largely due to increased activity in
the energy and transport sectors, notably in aviation and rail,
as well refining which had resumed after a prolonged maintenance
stoppage.
While the overall level of industrial production was still
lower than at the end of 2013, the figures bode well for fourth
quarter gross domestic (GDP) output data due to be published on
Friday.
Both INSEE and France's central bank expect GDP to grow by
0.1 percent in the quarter, while President Francois Hollande
has said the economy should grow by 1 percent over 2015, helped
by lower oil prices and a weaker euro against the dollar.
For full details from INSEE: here
For a graphic: link.reuters.com/huq57s
(Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by)