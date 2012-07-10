* May industrial output falls more than expected
* Data adds to bleak outlook for French economy
* Noyer urges labour, product, service market reforms
* Echoes Hollande's focus on growth, job creation
July 10 France's industrial output slumped in
May, adding to signs the economy struggled in the second quarter
of the year, as the head of the country's central bank joined
its president in urging reforms to drive a return to sustainable
growth.
Overall production fell 1.9 percent compared with April,
national statistics agency INSEE said on Tuesday - far worse
than a Reuters forecast for a drop of 0.9 percent.
The data supported downbeat growth forecast issued on Monday
by President Francois Hollande, who said the economy likely
flatlined in the first half of 2012, and by the central bank,
which predicted a decline of 0.1 percent in the second quarter.
Speaking at a presentation of the bank's annual report, its
governor Christian Noyer said on Tuesday the debt crisis had
pinpointed the need for durable structural reforms.
"France in particular must pursue its fiscal consolidation
(and) improve its competitiveness, notably through comprehensive
reforms of goods, services and labour markets," he said.
Speaking on Monday at a conference on industrial relations,
Hollande also highlighted France's soaring jobless rate, which
rose for a thirteenth straight month in April to hit its highest
since August 1999.
A high rate of expansion was needed to bring down
unemployment and "we need to do everything we can to generate
lasting growth for the years ahead," the president said.
Tuesday's data showed manufacturing output also slumped by
1.0 percent, with falls in all segments, from electronics and
textiles to transport, underlining how much demand is flagging
as business confidence wanes and firms step up job cuts.
NO CONFIDENCE
While the euro zone debt crisis undermines economic
confidence around the globe, swathes of recent data have pointed
overwhelmingly to a slowdown in economic activity in France.
June PMI data last week suggested gross domestic product
probably shrank in the second quarter, while business confidence
in the dominant services sector fell to its lowest in over three
years.
The latest unemployment data also showed the pace of job
losses accelerating over April, echoing the sharp deterioration
that followed the 2008 global financial crisis.
With the single currency region teetering on the brink of
recession, euro zone leaders agreed at the end of June to push
for closer banking union and allow their ESM rescue fund to buy
government bonds on the market and directly recapitalise banks.
But there are significant implementation risks.
"Until the European authorities can stabilise the euro zone
crisis with deeper fiscal and banking integration, uncertainty
will remain high and push down the investment outlook," said
HSBC economist Mathilde Lemoine.
In the meantime, Noyer said, countries need to push ahead
with efforts to close competitiveness gaps within the region,
which are behind variations in rates of economic growth and
large fiscal imbalances.
"The negative effects of the crisis (can) only be offset by
the implementation of ambitious structural reforms," Noyer said.
Elected in May promising to avoid the painful bouts of
austerity that have multiplied across other parts of Europe,
Hollande will hope to address some of Noyer's concerns this
week.
The conference he has convened in Paris will discuss ways to
tackle France's rigid employment laws to help bring down the
cost of labour, bring the country closer into line with economic
powerhouse Germany over time and boost growth.
