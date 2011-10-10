HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 6 at 6:10 P.M. EST/2310 GMT

Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER National security veterans, major U.S. technology companies and law enforcement officials from more than a dozen states back a legal effort against Trump's temporary travel ban, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. Nearly 100 companies, including some of tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing the ban, arguing it would giv