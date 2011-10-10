PARIS, Oct 10 French national statistics office released the following data
for industrial output in August on Monday.
(Seasonally adjusted data)
Percentage change
Aug/July July/June 3 mths y/y
Industrial production index 0.5 1.8 1.0 3.5
Manufacturing output 0.7 1.8 0.5 4.2
Agri-food -0.9 0.5 0.3 3.5
Coke-making, refining 2.0 -4.6 0.1 -4.4
Electrical equipment 2.7 4.6 2.2 8.2
Transport equipment -2.2 2.5 0.0 5.3
Other manufactured goods 1.3 1.3 0.2 3.2
Mining, energy, water -0.1 1.9 4.2 -1.3
Construction 3.2 0.3 -0.5 -0.1
(Detailed data, seasonally adjusted)
Aug Index Aug/July July/June 3 mths
Industrial production index 95.8 0.5 1.8 1.0
Manufacturing output 95.5 0.7 1.8 0.5
Agri-food 104.3 -0.9 0.5 0.3
Coke-making, refining 75.7 2.0 -4.6 0.1
Electrical equipment, machinery 98.5 2.7 4.6 2.2
IT, electronic, optical equipment 95.9 -2.0 9.0 0.5
Electrical equipment 105.7 2.5 4.2 -1.5
Machines and other equipment 96.1 6.4 1.6 6.1
Transport equipment 88.6 -2.2 2.5 0.0
Automobiles 74.7 0.3 1.6 2.4
Other transport equipment 117.0 -5.2 3.7 -3.1
Other manufactured goods 94.9 1.3 1.3 0.2
Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes 59.0 -2.5 -1.5 -4.4
Wood, paper, printing 82.9 3.6 -0.6 0.2
Chemicals 113.3 0.4 -1.9 -0.6
Pharmaceuticals 119.9 0.7 0.8 2.5
Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals 90.5 1.7 0.7 -1.5
Basic metals, metal products 84.5 1.1 2.2 0.0
Other manufacturing, installation, repair 113.6 1.9 4.5 2.4
Mining, energy, water 98.4 -0.1 1.9 4.2
Mining, quarrying 89.6 2.4 4.5 -1.8
Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning 98.8 -0.5 2.2 5.2
Water supply, treatment 101.6 1.4 -2.1 -0.2
Construction 96.9 3.2 0.3 -0.5
Main industrial groupings
Capital goods 97.2 1.0 3.8 2.0
Intermediate goods 89.9 1.1 1.1 -0.8
Consumer durables 90.5 2.1 7.0 3.1
Consumer non-durables 104.0 -0.6 0.5 0.3
Year on year figure compares last three months with same
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months
with preceding three months.