March 9 French national statistics office released the following indicator
for industrial output in January on Friday.
(Seasonally adjusted data)
Percentage change
Jan/Dec Dec/Nov 3 mths 3 mths y/y
Industrial production index 0.3 -1.3 -0.3 -0.6
Manufacturing output 0.2 -1.3 -0.1 0.6
Agri-food -0.6 -0.7 -0.5 2.1
Coke-making, refining 11.1 0.1 -0.1 -6.2
Electrical equipment 3.5 -2.9 0.5 2.0
Transport equipment -1.5 -0.5 2.1 1.4
Other manufactured goods 0.1 -1.3 -0.6 -0.2
Mining, energy, water 2.4 -1.3 -1.8 -8.2
Construction 0.6 -0.4 0.8 4.1
(Detailed data, seasonally adjusted) Percentage change
Weight Jan Jan/Dec Dec/Nov 3mths
Industrial production index 6815 92.1 0.3 -1.3 -0.3
Manufacturing output 5942 91.8 0.2 -1.3 -0.1
Agri-food 794 104.2 -0.6 -0.7 -0.5
Coke-making, refining 122 69.8 -11.1 0.1 -0.1
Electrical equipment, machinery 1004 94.1 3.5 -2.9 0.5
IT, Electronic, optical equipment 319 97.5 6.1 -4.2 0.7
Electrical equipment 251 102.4 0.9 -2.1 1.1
Machines and other equipment 434 86.8 3.2 -2.2 0.0
Transport equipment 845 86.7 -1.5 -0.5 2.1
Automobiles 567 68.5 -0.6 -1.6 -0.9
Other transport equipment 278 123.8 -2.7 1.0 5.6
Other manufactured goods 3177 90.1 0.1 -1.3 -0.6
Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes 183 58.3 2.5 -2.6 -1.9
Wood, paper, printing 320 76.7 -0.4 -0.4 -1.5
Chemicals 323 113.3 2.9 -0.7 0.2
Pharmaceuticals 325 111.1 -0.3 -0.4 -1.4
Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals 597 87.9 -0.3 -0.7 0.5
Basic metals, metal products 954 81.2 0.6 -1.5 -1.4
Other manufacturing, installation, repair 475 102.1 -2.2 -2.5 0.1
Mining, energy, water 873 94.8 2.4 -1.3 -1.8
Mining, quarrying 65 91.5 -0.4 0.7 3.7
Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning 727 93.8 2.5 -1.4 -2.6
Water supply, treatment 81 106.3 3.7 -1.9 1.0
Construction 3185 97.7 0.6 -0.4 0.8
Main industrial groupings
Capital goods 1984 91.3 0.0 -1.9 0.9
Intermediate goods 2315 87.8 1.3 -1.0 -0.4
Consumer durables 136 82.1 1.0 -5.1 0.0
Consumer non-durables 1435 101.8 -0.5 -0.7 -0.6
Year on year figure compares last three months with same
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months
with preceding three months.
