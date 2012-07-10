July 10 French industrial output fell by a sharper-than-expected 1.9 percent in May, national statistics agency INSEE said on Tuesday, outstripping a Reuters forecast for a 0.9 percent fall.

The reading was driven by falls in all sectors, with manufacturing output dropping 1.0 percent, energy output slumping 7.3 percent and coke-making and refining slipping back 4.3 percent on the month.

May's output drop followed a sharp 1.4 percent jump in April, which was nonetheless revised downwards from a previously given figure of 1.5 percent.

(Seasonally adjusted data)

Percentage change

May/Apr Apr/Mar 3 mths y/y Industrial production index -1.9 1.4 -0.1 -1.3 Manufacturing output -1.0 -0.9 -0.2 -2.2 Agri-food -0.6 -0.6 0.4 1.2 Coke-making, refining -4.3 -1.8 -7.7 -16.3 Electrical equipment -1.7 -0.2 -1.2 -3.7 Transport equipment -1.2 -2.5 -1.0 -1.2 Other manufactured goods -1.0 -0.6 0.3 -2.5 Mining, energy, water -7.3 16.8 0.1 4.5 Construction 0.4 -0.8 3.2 -1.1

(Detailed data, seasonally adjusted) Percentage change

Weight May May/Apr Apr/Mar 3mths Industrial production index 6815 90.8 -1.9 1.4 -0.1 Manufacturing output 5942 89.8 -1.0 -0.9 -0.2 Agri-food 794 105.6 -0.6 -0.6 0.4 Coke-making, refining 122 62.0 -4.3 -1.8 -7.7 Electrical equipment, machinery 1004 88.5 -1.7 -0.2 -1.2 IT, Electronic, optical equipment 319 91.4 -2.7 0.0 -0.4 Electrical equipment 251 97.8 -1.1 0.3 -2.0 Machines and other equipment 434 81.1 -1.1 -0.8 -1.4 Transport equipment 845 84.6 -1.2 -2.5 -1.0 Automobiles 567 66.5 -0.7 -0.1 -2.4 Other transport equipment 278 121.5 -1.7 -4.9 0.6 Other manufactured goods 3177 88.6 -1.0 -0.6 0.3 Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes 183 58.0 -0.7 0.7 0.5 Wood, paper, printing 320 74.6 -1.5 -1.3 0.3 Chemicals 323 114.1 -0.3 0.6 1.8 Pharmaceuticals 325 109.6 -0.5 -0.6 -1.2 Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals 597 83.6 -1.2 -1.4 -0.1 Basic metals, metal products 954 78.5 -1.1 -1.0 -0.7 Other manufacturing, installation, repair 475 104.9 -1.1 0.3 2.5 Mining, energy, water 873 97.5 -7.3 16.8 0.1 Mining, quarrying 65 85.1 -2.1 0.8 4.4 Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning 727 97.4 -8.7 20.8 -0.5 Water supply, treatment 81 107.6 1 -2.8 1.7 Construction 3185 95.1 0.4 -0.8 3.2 Main industrial groupings Capital goods 1984 89.1 -1.5 -1.1 0.1 Intermediate goods 2315 84.9 -0.7 -0.7 0.0 Consumer durables 136 82.0 -0.5 0.4 -0.7 Consumer non-durables 1435 101.7 -0.8 -0.7 -0.2

Year on year figure compares last three months with same period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months with preceding three months. (Paris Newsroom)