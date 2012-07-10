July 10 French industrial output fell by a sharper-than-expected 1.9 percent in
May, national statistics agency INSEE said on Tuesday, outstripping a Reuters forecast for a 0.9
percent fall.
The reading was driven by falls in all sectors, with manufacturing output dropping 1.0
percent, energy output slumping 7.3 percent and coke-making and refining slipping back 4.3 percent
on the month.
May's output drop followed a sharp 1.4 percent jump in April, which was nonetheless revised
downwards from a previously given figure of 1.5 percent.
(Seasonally adjusted data)
Percentage change
May/Apr Apr/Mar 3 mths y/y
Industrial production index -1.9 1.4 -0.1 -1.3
Manufacturing output -1.0 -0.9 -0.2 -2.2
Agri-food -0.6 -0.6 0.4 1.2
Coke-making, refining -4.3 -1.8 -7.7 -16.3
Electrical equipment -1.7 -0.2 -1.2 -3.7
Transport equipment -1.2 -2.5 -1.0 -1.2
Other manufactured goods -1.0 -0.6 0.3 -2.5
Mining, energy, water -7.3 16.8 0.1 4.5
Construction 0.4 -0.8 3.2 -1.1
(Detailed data, seasonally adjusted) Percentage change
Weight May May/Apr Apr/Mar 3mths
Industrial production index 6815 90.8 -1.9 1.4 -0.1
Manufacturing output 5942 89.8 -1.0 -0.9 -0.2
Agri-food 794 105.6 -0.6 -0.6 0.4
Coke-making, refining 122 62.0 -4.3 -1.8 -7.7
Electrical equipment, machinery 1004 88.5 -1.7 -0.2 -1.2
IT, Electronic, optical equipment 319 91.4 -2.7 0.0 -0.4
Electrical equipment 251 97.8 -1.1 0.3 -2.0
Machines and other equipment 434 81.1 -1.1 -0.8 -1.4
Transport equipment 845 84.6 -1.2 -2.5 -1.0
Automobiles 567 66.5 -0.7 -0.1 -2.4
Other transport equipment 278 121.5 -1.7 -4.9 0.6
Other manufactured goods 3177 88.6 -1.0 -0.6 0.3
Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes 183 58.0 -0.7 0.7 0.5
Wood, paper, printing 320 74.6 -1.5 -1.3 0.3
Chemicals 323 114.1 -0.3 0.6 1.8
Pharmaceuticals 325 109.6 -0.5 -0.6 -1.2
Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals 597 83.6 -1.2 -1.4 -0.1
Basic metals, metal products 954 78.5 -1.1 -1.0 -0.7
Other manufacturing, installation, repair 475 104.9 -1.1 0.3 2.5
Mining, energy, water 873 97.5 -7.3 16.8 0.1
Mining, quarrying 65 85.1 -2.1 0.8 4.4
Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning 727 97.4 -8.7 20.8 -0.5
Water supply, treatment 81 107.6 1 -2.8 1.7
Construction 3185 95.1 0.4 -0.8 3.2
Main industrial groupings
Capital goods 1984 89.1 -1.5 -1.1 0.1
Intermediate goods 2315 84.9 -0.7 -0.7 0.0
Consumer durables 136 82.0 -0.5 0.4 -0.7
Consumer non-durables 1435 101.7 -0.8 -0.7 -0.2
Year on year figure compares last three months with same
period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months
with preceding three months.
