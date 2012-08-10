Aug 10 French national statistics office released the following indicator for industrial output in June on Friday. Percentage change Jun/May May/Apr 3 mths y/y Industrial production index 0.0 -2.1 -0.6 -1.9 Manufacturing output 0.1 -1.1 -1.2 -3.1 Agri-food -0.5 -0.2 -0.4 1.0 Coke-making, refining 13.6 -5.9 0.7 -13.1 Electrical equipment -0.2 -1.4 -1.9 -2.8 Transport equipment -1.7 -1.6 -3.7 -6.0 Other manufactured goods 0.5 -1.1 -0.6 -3.2 Mining, energy, water -0.8 -7.7 3.2 6.0 Construction 0.7 -1.2 2.9 -1.5 (Detailed data, seasonally adjusted) Percentage change Weight June Jun/May May/Apr 3mths Industrial production index 6815 90.1 0.0 -2.1 -0.6 Manufacturing output 5942 89.1 0.1 -1.1 -1.2 Agri-food 794 105.6 -0.5 -0.2 -0.4 Coke-making, refining 122 70.9 13.6 -5.9 0.7 Electrical equipment, machinery 1004 87.3 -0.2 -1.4 -1.9 IT, Electronic, optical equipment 319 86.6 -4.0 -2.6 -4.3 Electrical equipment 251 100.0 3.3 -0.3 1.3 Machines and other equipment 434 80.6 0.6 -1.0 -2.0 Transport equipment 845 81.0 -1.7 -1.6 -3.7 Automobiles 567 61.2 -3.0 -0.9 -4.1 Other transport equipment 278 121.5 -0.1 -2.2 -3.4 Other manufactured goods 3177 88.4 0.5 -1.1 -0.6 Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes 183 59.9 2.7 -0.3 1.5 Wood, paper, printing 320 77.0 2.5 -0.8 0.2 Chemicals 323 112.4 -1.1 -0.4 0.3 Pharmaceuticals 325 112.4 -0.3 -0.4 -1.2 Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals 597 81.8 -1.3 -1.1 -1.6 Basic metals, metal products 954 78.7 0.4 -1.1 -1.5 Other manufacturing, installation, repair 475 102.0 2.3 -2.7 0.5 Mining, energy, water 873 96.7 -0.8 -7.7 3.2 Mining, quarrying 65 84.3 -2.7 -0.9 4.0 Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning 727 96.3 -1.0 -9.2 3.5 Water supply, treatment 81 109.3 1.8 0.8 -0.6 Construction 3185 94.5 0.7 -1.2 2.9 Main industrial groupings Capital goods 1984 86.0 -0.6 -2.1 -2.4 Intermediate goods 2315 84.4 0.0 -0.6 -0.7 Consumer durables 136 83.7 1.5 -0.1 0.6 Consumer non-durables 1435 103.1 0.2 -0.5 -0.5 Year on year figure compares last three months with same period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months with preceding three months.