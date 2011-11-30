(Corrects index level and 12-month figures in total industry line, manufactured
products line and other industrial products line following official correction
from INSEE)
PARIS, Nov 30 French statistics office INSEE released the
following data on producer prices for October.
The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories
for the domestic market, excluding sales tax (percentage
changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex
energy, food" exclude construction.
percentage change,
base 2005
verage Oct index Oct m/m Oct y/y
weight
Total industry 1000 116.8 0.5 5.8
Mining, energy, water 130 134.3 3.5 7.5
Manufactured products 870 114.2 0.0 5.5
Food, drink, tobacco 188 110.6 0.3 5.4
Coke-making, refining 70 154.7 0.4 26.4
Electronic, IT equipment 92 110.9 0.0 1.8
Transport equipment 79 107.0 0.2 2.8
Other industrial products 441 111.2 -0.2 3.1
