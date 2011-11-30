(Corrects index level and 12-month figures in total industry line, manufactured products line and other industrial products line following official correction from INSEE)

PARIS, Nov 30 French statistics office INSEE released the following data on producer prices for October.

The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market, excluding sales tax (percentage changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex energy, food" exclude construction.

percentage change,

base 2005

verage Oct index Oct m/m Oct y/y

weight

Total industry 1000 116.8 0.5 5.8 Mining, energy, water 130 134.3 3.5 7.5 Manufactured products 870 114.2 0.0 5.5 Food, drink, tobacco 188 110.6 0.3 5.4 Coke-making, refining 70 154.7 0.4 26.4 Electronic, IT equipment 92 110.9 0.0 1.8 Transport equipment 79 107.0 0.2 2.8 Other industrial products 441 111.2 -0.2 3.1