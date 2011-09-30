UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
PARIS, Sept 30 French statistics office INSEE released the following data on producer prices for August.
The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market, excluding sales tax (percentage changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex-energy, food" exclude construction.
percentage
change, base
2005
Avg Aug Aug Aug
weight index m/m y/y
Total industry 1000 16.0 0.0 6.3
Mining, energy, water 130 29.2 0.0 6.7
Manufactured products 870 14.0 0.0 6.2
Food, drink, tobacco 188 10.4 0.0 6.8
Coke-making, refining 70 50.4 -2.2 27.0
Electronic, IT equipment 92 10.3 0.6 1.4
Transport equipment 79 06.3 0.3 2.2
Other industrial products 441 11.8 0.3 4.0
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.