By Michel Rose
PARIS, Jan 13 French President Francois
Hollande's surprise conversion to business-friendly economic
reforms 18 months after winning power on a "tax the rich"
platform is at risk of running out of steam ahead of elections
next year.
France's Socialist leader since 2012 will on Monday flesh
out his last major economic plan before those elections,
government sources say.
He declared a "state of economic emergency" in his New
Year's Eve address to tackle high unemployment and sluggish
growth - in an echo of the emergency security measures brought
in after the Nov. 13 attacks on Paris.
Rival factions in his coalition want that to mean further
action, with the reformist camp led by Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron pushing for an acceleration of free-market reforms. Rebel
lawmakers on the left, meanwhile, have called for an economic
policy U-turn to woo working-class voters.
Hollande is wary of the risk of drawing anger from unions,
workers and leftists politicians ahead of the 2017 election,
according to economists and political analysts.
The departure of the president's top economic adviser -
former Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker
Laurence Boone, who was poached by insurer AXA this week - has
been seen by some analysts as a sign that Hollande's reform
drive is faltering.
"It's a bad signal in the sense that it probably means she
(Boone) considers there is not much left to do at the Elysee
Palace before the end of Hollande's mandate," said Nicolas
Bouzou, head of the Asteres economic consultancy firm.
"After the more free-market turn of his second year, we are
now seeing a slight move to the left," he said.
After upsetting many left-wingers in his party with tough
homeland security measures after the Paris attacks, Hollande has
since sought to appease them by floating vague ideas of more job
training and public funding of infrastructure projects.
While analysts think he will press on with reforms of
France's strict labour laws - which make it difficult for
companies to dismiss permanent staff and could act as a brake on
a weak economic recovery - they say the proposed overhaul could
be watered down, and the pace of change slow.
Hollande and his Prime Minister Manuel Valls have dismissed
any suggestion that the reforms could falter, saying this week
that the country needed to press ahead with them.
The president's office said there was nothing acrimonious in
Boone's resignation only a year-and-a-half into the job.
"For her, it's the end of a cycle and a good time to go,"
said a source close to Hollande. "She's leaving on very good
terms (with the president)."
LABOUR OVERHAUL
Hollande came to power in 2012 on an anti-austerity ticket
after declaring that the "world of finance" was his enemy and
promising to slap a 75 percent tax on millionaires to subsidise
jobs for young people.
But after economic growth failed to pick up and unemployment
continued to rise, he engineered a major pro-business U-turn at
the end of 2013. He has since offered 40 billion euros ($43
billion) in tax cuts for companies, cut government spending and
eased regulation of sectors such as legal professions and bus
transport.
His government has said it now wants to conduct a major
overhaul of labour laws to give more flexibility to employers,
cap compensation packages in cases of unfair dismissal to
encourage companies to hire more, and deregulate certain
so-called closed-shop professions by removing diploma
requirements for jobs such as hairdressers or bakers.
Each of these measures is still being formulated, with no
firm details made public. Economists and political analysts say
they could be weakened - for example the level of the
compensation cap - in the face of pressure from leftist
politicians and unions, which could be stepped up with worker
protests.
"His (Hollande's) obsession before the presidential election
is to reassure the left, because if he wants to reach the second
round, he needs to make sure no other, more left-wing candidate
will run against him," said Elie Cohen, an economist at research
institute CNRS.
The head of the ruling Socialist party, Jean-Christophe
Cambadelis, said he was all in favour of giving more flexibility
to employers, but warned: "we shouldn't forget the security bit
for our fellow citizens."
And in a signal that reforms are indeed likely to slow, he
said: "I'm not sure 2016 will be a year of work overload for
parliament."
Societe Generale analyst Michel Martinez dismissed the idea
that the departure of Hollande's adviser Boone signalled a
change of economic tack because she was not the mastermind of
his pro-market agenda and more focused on euro zone issues.
"The objectives for the end of Hollande's mandate are a bit
weak, but the subliminal messages that are being sent are clear:
we're going towards more flexibility," he said, but added: "The
speed of reforms is decelerating a bit."
And with unemployment still hovering near record highs above
10 percent, economic growth struggling to pick up, and public
debt still rising, France's euro zone partners are anxious that
Hollande follows through on his reform drive this year.
"In general, there is a worry that France is going to do
even less structural reform until the election when its economic
performance is sluggish and it cannot afford a wasted year,"
said a senior EU economic policy official.
