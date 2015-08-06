PARIS Aug 6 France's top constitutional body
has thrown out part of a law aimed at capping the size of
redundancy packages, prompting the government to say it would
adjust a measure it argues is a much-needed labour reform.
The new arrangements were part of a wider deregulation bill
passed in parliament last month and were intended to encourage
employers to make more hires by removing the current confusion
over their liabilities in the event of a labour dispute.
In a ruling published late on Wednesday, the Constitutional
Council - following a complaint by opposition parties - ruled
that the provision for lower caps on compensation payments for
workers in small companies was unconstitutional.
"The different treatment proposed by the law disregards the
principle of equality," the court said in its ruling.
Under the Macron deregulation bill - named after Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron - industrial tribunals could award no
more than 12 months salary to people made redundant after having
worked at least 10 years in a company with under 20 employees.
But that award could rise to maximum 20 months for people in
companies with up to 299 employees and to 27 months for people
in companies with more than 300 employees.
In a statement, Macron said the government would address the
points raised by the Council in coming weeks with a view to
continue the reform of industrial tribunals but welcomed the
fact that the Council had approved the principle of the move.
"We take note that the Constitutional Council confirms the
cap on redundancy payments is in the public interest," he said.
Macron noted the Council rejected only 17 provisions among
308 articles, thus approving nearly the entire reform package.
He said other elements will be tabled again, notably in the
budget law at year-end.
The court also scrapped an amendment to the bill intended to
clear the way for the Cigeo project for deep geological storage
of nuclear waste from reactors operated by utility EDF.
Macron said the government would draft a new Cigeo law in
the first half of 2016.
The Macron bill cuts red tape in a wide variety of areas. It
brings greater competition to para-legal professions including
notaries, allows more shops to open late or on Sundays, and
allows bus companies to offer long-distance domestic services
hitherto reserved for state-owned SNCF railway.
The jobless rate in the euro zone's second largest economy
remains stuck around 10 percent, despite modest signs of a
pick-up in economic growth.
While modest by comparison to reforms undertaken by some of
France's European neighbours, the law has triggered a rebellion
by some leftist lawmakers, forcing the government to bypass
parliament and push it through by decree.
